Kleber will start against the Bucks on Saturday, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Dereck Lively (nose) will miss the next two games for Dallas, and Kleber will slide into the first unit at the expense of Richaun Holmes. In two starts this season, Kleber posted averages of 5.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.