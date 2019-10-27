Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting at center Sunday
Kleber will start at center in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.
Kleber most recently played 33 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Pelicans. Now, with the Trail Blazers starting a rather large frontcourt with Zach Collins and Hassan Whiteside, the Mavericks will go away from their smaller starting five and have Kleber replace Dorian Finney-Smith. Expect Kleber to be on the court for as long as Portland has its larger lineup in the game.
