Kleber will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks are set to be without Nerlens Noel (rest) and Dwight Powell (knee) on Tuesday, so Kleber will get the call to work with the top unit. After logging a total of just three minutes in Dallas' last game, Kleber should see a significant uptick in playing time, which means a temporary boost in production and fantasy value. Look for Kleber to split the extra minutes with Salah Mejri.