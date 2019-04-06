Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Friday
Kleber is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Memphis, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Kleber will join the first unit after coming off the bench in each of his team's previous six contests. He's averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist over that stretch.
