Kleber is in the starting lineup for Monday's Game 1 tilt against the Clippers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Mavericks have opted to go big against the Clippers, which means Kleber will start opposite Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds across 30.9 minutes as a starter during the regular season.