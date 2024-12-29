Kleber is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks will be without Dereck Lively (hip), P.J. Washington (suspension) and Naji Marshall (suspension), so the lack of depth in the frontcourt will translate to Kleber getting the start. Kleber will be making his first start since Nov. 16.
