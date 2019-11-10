Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Saturday
Kleber will start Saturday against the Grizzlies.
With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out, Kleber will get the nod at power forward. In his two previous starts this season, he's averaged 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks.
