Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Sunday
Kleber will draw the start Sunday against the Thunder.
Kleber will once again enter the starting five with Wesley Matthews (foot) on the shelf. Luka Doncic bumps over to shooting guard and Harrison Barnes gets the nod at small forward, clearing the way for Kleber to slot in at power forward. He's averaging 8.5 points along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his previous two starts.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Plays 29 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will start Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Sees limited action Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable vs. Phoenix•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...