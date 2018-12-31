Kleber will draw the start Sunday against the Thunder.

Kleber will once again enter the starting five with Wesley Matthews (foot) on the shelf. Luka Doncic bumps over to shooting guard and Harrison Barnes gets the nod at small forward, clearing the way for Kleber to slot in at power forward. He's averaging 8.5 points along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his previous two starts.