Kleber will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Mavericks are going big once again, with Kleber entering the starting five and Yogi Ferrell settling for a bench role. That said, Kleber is no stranger to the starting five and already has 28 previous stints in the top unit, posting averages of 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 20.5 minutes. Despite the promotion, Kleber has limited utility for Tuesday's DFS slate.