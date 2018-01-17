Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Tuesday
Kleber will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The Mavericks are going big once again, with Kleber entering the starting five and Yogi Ferrell settling for a bench role. That said, Kleber is no stranger to the starting five and already has 28 previous stints in the top unit, posting averages of 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 20.5 minutes. Despite the promotion, Kleber has limited utility for Tuesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Hits career-high three three-pointers•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Sets career-highs in scoring and rebounding against Nets•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will start Friday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Leads bench with career-high point total•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.