Kleber (COVID-19) recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 109-108 loss to the Suns.

With Kleber back from an 11-game absence, Dwight Powell fell out of head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation entirely, and James Johnson (six minutes) was nearly a casualty as well. The fact that Carlisle immediately inserted Kleber into the starting five in his first game back is a hopeful sign that the 29-year-old will gradually recapture a 25-plus-minute role, but his low-usage role on offense will make him more of a streaming option for rebounds, blocks and three-pointers.