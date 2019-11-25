Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Status uncertain for Tuesday
Kleber is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a right knee contusion.
Kleber evidently came away from Sunday's win over Houston a bit banged up, so he'll carry a questionable tag into Tuesday. His status could become more clear following morning shootaround.
