Kleber (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Kleber is due for another evaluation soon, but until that drops, he can be considered doubtful following Saturday's contest. He's been sidelined since Nov. 8 due to a dislocated right toe, and in his absence, Dereck Lively (back), Dwight Powell and Derrick Jones have stepped up. However, Lively is also injured now, so Dallas' frontcourt might be shorthanded for a few games.