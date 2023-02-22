Kleber (hamstring) won't play Thursday against the Spurs, but he said Wednesday that he's getting "very close" to a return, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Kleber returned to contact work before the All-Star break, and the hope was that he'd be able to suit up Thursday. However, he'll miss at least one more contest, marking his 34th straight absence due to a right hamstring strain. The versatile big man will presumably have a minutes restriction when he's finally cleared to return, but he should be a critical part of Dallas' frontcourt when he's fully integrated into the rotation.