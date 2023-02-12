Kleber (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Kleber was cleared for contact work in practice earlier this week, but he'll continue to be sidelined for games due to a right hamstring strain that's kept him out of action since Dec. 12. Following Monday's contest, Dallas has only one contest left before the All-Star break, so it would make sense if Dallas held him out for that contest as well to give him an extra week of rehab before thrusting him back into game action.