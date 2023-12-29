site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mavericks-maxi-kleber-still-sidelined-441974 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Still sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kleber (toe) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.
Kleber hasn't played since Nov. 8 due to a toe injury. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Steve Alexander
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read