Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Strong defense in preseason win
Kleber contributed seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes in Monday's preseason win against the 76ers.
Although his shot cooled off, Kleber excelled in his defensive play Monday. The big man has had a strong preseason so far, averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.9 minutes across three games. If he can continue this strong play, Kleber could be in line for more court time especially with Harrison Barnes (hamstring) and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) banged up heading towards the start of the season.
