Kleber posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Wizards.

Kleber's three-point percentage has plummeted over the last two seasons. After shooting 41.0 percent in 2020-21 and 32.5 percent in 2021-22, it has dipped all the way down to 29.0 percent through the first 11 games this season. If Kleber can't find a way to effectively space the floor for Luka Doncic, he might see his minutes start to decrease.