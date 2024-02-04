Kleber finished Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Bucks with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Kleber burst onto the scene, logging his third start across just 14 appearances this season en route to his first game exceeding seven points. Saturday also marked his first game logging over 26 minutes this season, which was partially due to Dereck Lively (nose) being inactive. Nonetheless, a healthy, productive Kleber would be a big upgrade to the spacing in the Mavericks' frontcourt moving forward.