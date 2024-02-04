Kleber finished Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Bucks with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Making just his third start of the campaignwhile Dereck Lively (nose) sat out, Kleber easily surpassed his previous season high of seven points thanks to some elite shooting from the field and three-point range. Despite checking out of the game at one point due to a facial injury, Kleber was cleared to return and logged 34 minutes, eight more than his previous high. Lively has already been ruled out for Monday's game in Philadelphia while he's set to undergo a procedure to reset his fractured nose, so Kleber will likely be in store for at least one more start.