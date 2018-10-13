Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Suffers injury, questionable to return
Kleber exited Friday's preseason game against the Hornets with a tight lower back, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber departed the game in the first half after scoring three points and coming down with a board in seven minutes, and it's unclear if he'll return to action. More news on the extent and severity of the injury will likely surface after further evaluation.
