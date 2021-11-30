Kleber finished Monday's 114-96 loss to the Cavaliers with 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two blocks over 25 minutes.

Kleber was the high-minute man off the bench for the Mavericks, something that could continue moving forward. Kristaps Porzingis was forced from the game with an apparent ankle injury, meaning Kleber could certainly be looking at a move into the starting lineup. His fantasy ceiling is not the highest but his ability to block shots and hit perimeter baskets does make him an intriguing speculative addition.