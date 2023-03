Kleber (hamstring) is likely to play in Sunday's game against Phoenix.

Kleber has played in the Mavericks' last two games after being sidelined since mid-December with a torn right hamstring. He logged 24 and 20 minutes in the two matches and Coach Jason Kidd said Thursday that Kleber's minutes restrictions will continue for "a while." In those two appearances, Kleber averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.