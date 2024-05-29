Kleber (shoulder) played 13 minutes and finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in Tuesday's 105-100 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks were without backup center Dereck Lively (neck) for Game 4, but the return of Kleber from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder -- which he suffered in Game 6 of the opening-round series against the Clippers -- helped restore some depth in the frontcourt. Kleber and Dwight Powell (three minutes) saw only light run behind Daniel Gafford (31 minutes) and P.J. Washington (42 minutes), and if Lively is back for Game 5 on Thursday, Kleber could see his playing time decline further.