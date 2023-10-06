Kleber generated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound in eight minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Kleber has averaged over 20 minutes per game in each of the last five seasons, but he didn't have much of a role during Thursday's preseason opener. Even if he sees more playing time once the regular season begins, he's unlikely to be a reliable fantasy contributor after he averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.1 minutes per game over 37 appearances with the Mavericks last year.