Kleber pitched in 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and nine rebounds across 24 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-91 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Kleber ceded the starting power forward job to Dirk Nowitzki for the night, and both players ultimately offered strong production in the blowout win. The 27-year-old's offensive contributions see their fair share of fluctuation, but Kleber has now posted double-digit point totals in three of the past five games while hauling in no fewer than six rebounds in any contest during the entirety of that span. Despite Nowitzki's ascension to the first unit Saturday, it's likely Kleber regains his starting position against the Kings on Tuesday.