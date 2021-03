Kleber tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block Friday in a 125-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kleber's 16 points tied the season high he recorded on Jan. 3 (at Chicago) and Feb. 6 (vs. Golden State). The good but rather unimpressive scoring tally shows he is a streaky scorer with value at sporadic doses. Across 22 starts this season, Kleber has recorded double figures in points only six times.