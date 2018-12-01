Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Unavailable Friday
Kleber is out Friday against the Lakers due to knee soreness, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kleber logged 18 minutes off the bench and scored nine points in Wednesday's contest against Houston, although he appears he picked up some minor knee soreness along the way. He'll be considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers given the nature of the injury.
