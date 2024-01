Kleber (toe) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hawks.

Kleber has been downgraded from probable all the way to out Friday due to a right small toe dislocation that caused him to miss 31 contests earlier in the season. With Dwight Powell (eye) also out, Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes are candidates to receive increased playing time. Kleber's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Sacramento.