Kleber (Achilles) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that he believes Kleber will travel with the team to Cleveland, but Carlisle doubts that the 29-year-old will be able to play. Kleber has missed the last three games due to a sore Achilles. Dorian Finney-Smith and Nicolo Melli could see increased run again Sunday.