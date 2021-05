Kleber (lower leg) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out, Kleber could see extra minutes, assuming he plays. Over Kleber's past 11 appearances, he's averaged 5.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.0 minutes.