Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will come off bench Wednesday
Kleber will come off the bench Wendesday against the Lakers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
After getting a spot-start for the injured Dwight Powell, Kleber heads back to the bench as Powell will play and start Wednesday. Kleber saw 33 minutes in the start, but should see a reduced role coming off the bench.
