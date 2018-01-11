Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will come off bench Wednesday
Kleber was a late scratch out of the starting lineup and will instead come off the bench, Mavericks radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein reports.
The Mavericks originally reported that Kleber would start as usual, but made a last second swap and added Yogi Ferrell to the top unit in what appears to be a smaller lineup. Kleber, as a result, will head to the bench and could see a slight drop in his overall workload.
