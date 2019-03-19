Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will not return Monday
Kleber will not return to Monday's game against the Pelicans after suffering a left wrist sprain, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber suffered the injury after a dunk in the quarter. He played 24 minutes prior to suffering the injury, collecting nine points and five rebounds. He should be considered questionable for the Mavericks' next game, Wednesday at Portland, with more information on his status coming out following the conclusion of Monday's game.
