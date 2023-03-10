Head coach Jason Kidd said Friday that Kleber (hamstring) is good to go for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber took the second night of Dallas' recent back-to-back set off for injury maintenance, but the German big man will be back in action Saturday. Since returning from a lengthy injury absence, Kleber has appeared in three of the Mavericks' past five contests and is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.3 minutes.