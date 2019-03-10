Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will play Sunday
Kleber (knee) has been cleared to play Sunday against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kleber was listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's clash, but his knee evidently feels good enough to take the court. He shifted to a bench role in his previous four contests before the injury, so he figures to remain in that role.
