Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will start Friday
Kleber will get the start of his career at power forward for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Kleber has averaged just 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds across 11.8 minutes through nine games this season, but he should see a heavier workload Friday. It is unclear what exactly dictated the Mavericks' decision to insert the 26-year-old rookie into the first-unit, but the decision was presumably matchup based.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...