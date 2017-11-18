Kleber will get the start of his career at power forward for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Kleber has averaged just 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds across 11.8 minutes through nine games this season, but he should see a heavier workload Friday. It is unclear what exactly dictated the Mavericks' decision to insert the 26-year-old rookie into the first-unit, but the decision was presumably matchup based.