Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will start Wednesday
Kleber will draw the start Wednesday against the Pelicans, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks are looking to add some size to their starting five against the Pelicans. Kleber's move into the starting five bumps Jalen Brunson out. It seems unlikely that Kleber will remain in the starting five.
