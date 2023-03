Kleber (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Suns.

Kleber was listed as probable Saturday, but he was trending in the wrong direction after being tabbed questionable only a few hours before Sunday's tip-off. More minutes should be available for Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans or even Markieff Morris as a result of Kleber's absence. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Jazz.