Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Houston.

Kleber was knocked out of Tuesday's win over the Clippers due to a low-back contusion and will be sidelined for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set. Christian Wood is currently the Mavericks' only healthy backup big man behind Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith, but Davis Bertans (knee) could make his season debut after practicing Monday.