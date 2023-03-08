Kleber won't play Wednesday in New Orleans due to right hamstring injury recovery.

Kleber saw 26 minutes during the first half of Dallas' back-to-back set Tuesday, but he'll take the night off Wednesday to rest his hamstring. Since returning from a lengthy absence, Kleber has appeared in three of four games and averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.3 minutes during that stretch. Reggie Bullock (quad) is unlikely to play Wednesday, so Christian Wood, Justin Holiday, Markieff Morris and Davis Bertans are all candidates for increased roles versus the Pelicans. Kleber's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Memphis.