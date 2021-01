Kleber (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Friday's game at Utah, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 28-year-old will miss both games against the Jazz this week, but coach Rick Carlisle indicated it's possible the forward could be available Saturday versus the Suns. Kleber is the final Mavs player to come out of the COVID-19 protocols, but he's cleared isolation and has resumed participating in workouts.