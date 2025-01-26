Kleber has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Celtics due to a right ankle injury, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Kleber exited at the 4:18 mark of the third quarter due to the ankle injury, and it appears serious enough for him not to return for the fourth quarter. He'll finish his night with one point (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 11 minutes. Olivier-Maxence Prosper should see increased playing time off the bench due to Kleber's injury.
