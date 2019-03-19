Kleber underwent x-rays on his sprained left wrist which came back negative but his availability for Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers is still uncertain, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber made an early exit in Monday's overtime loss to the Pelicans, recording nine points, six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes of action. He has played a key role off the bench since the All Star Break, averaging 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during the stretch. If he is ruled out, look for Dirk Nowitzki and Dorian Finney-Smith to see an uptick in minutes.