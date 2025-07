Lewis racked up 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 90-82 loss to the 76ers.

Lewis was incredibly efficient, shooting 50 percent from the floor while leading the team in scoring. The Pepperdine product is hoping to land a new NBA contract after being waived by the Nets on June 27.