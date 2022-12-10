Wright (illness) played 20 minutes and finished with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound Friday in the G League Texas Legends' 129-121 win over the Austin Spurs.

Wright, one of Dallas' two two-way players, made his first appearance in the NBA or G League since Nov. 26 after missing time with an illness. The second-year guard out of Colorado is expected to continue seeing the majority of his playing time with the Legends this season.