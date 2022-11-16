Wright posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 129-103 win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Wright led the team in assists but did also have four turnovers. Wright has scored at least 20 points in each of the team's first three games.
