Wright recorded 29 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Wright took over primary distributor duties with Jaden Hardy (illness) out. Wright's combination of efficient scoring and creation for his teammates helped him post a +22 plus-minus.