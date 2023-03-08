Wright recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 135-128 loss to the Stars.
Wright's game-high 12 assists helped him post his first double-double of the season Saturday. Despite losing, he only recorded one turnover and shot 8-of-10 from two-point range.
