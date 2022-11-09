Wright tallied 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-122 loss to the Austin Spurs.
Wright has started off the season strong, scoring 29 and 24 points in the first two games. Wright also led the team in minutes and assists Saturday.
