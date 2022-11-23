Wright posted 32 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Wright posted a season-high in scoring on only 18 field-goal attempts. His nine assists also tied for a game-high. Wright's overall offensive production was crucial in the Legends pulling out the narrow win.